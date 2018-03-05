    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    BHOS holds special event to celebrate International Women’s Day

    05.03.2018 [19:00]

    Baku, March 5, AZERTAC 

    Celebration of International Women’s Day, which is commemorated on March 8, took place at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov and Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Azerbaijan Republic Hijran Huseynova attended the event.

    Speaking at the event, rector Elmar Gasimov extended his congratulations to Hijran Huseynova and to all women and girls working and studying at BHOS. He told about active participation of women in all spheres of social, political, economic, scientific and cultural life of the country, which is exemplified, in his words, in particular by the Baku Higher Oil School where women comprise 60% of all staff members. Elmar Gasimov emphasized that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to the issues of increasing of the role of women in the society and said that the country government takes all necessary steps to ensure gender equality and protection of the women’s rights. The rector extended his gratitude to Hijran Huseynova for her activities and her valuable contribution towards solving women’s and family problems in Azerbaijan.

    Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Azerbaijan Republic Hijran Huseynova also extended her sincere congratulations and best wishes to all women of the Higher School on the occasion of the International Women’s day. She awarded six female employees of BHOS with Honorable Diplomas of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs for their many-year service and successful professional activities.

    Rector Elmar Gasimov also presented awards to seven female employees for their professional activities and presented valuable gifts to all women and girls working or studying at BHOS. The event concluded with a concert with People’s artist of Azerbaijan Azer Zeynalov, Merited artists Teymur Amrakh and Gulustan Aliyeva and the Higher School’s Music Club.

    AZERTAG.AZ :BHOS holds special event to celebrate International Women’s Day
