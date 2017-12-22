BHOS hosts "Engineers Days 2017" event

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has hosted "E-Days' 17" (Engineers Days 2017) event organized by Public Union "Development of Young Engineers" (GencMIIB) and MA Engineering Academy. The event mainly aimed to ensure sharing knowledge and experience of the specialists from industry and leading companies. "E-Days' 17" was attended by BHOS management, students, lead specialists from the targeted sphere and companies including students from various universities.

BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov hailed the significant role of Public Union "Development of Young Engineers" in the development of young people.

Chair of Public Union "Development of Young Engineers" Yusif Yusifov thanked the BHOS management for attention and support. Then deputy chair of the union Zaur Mirzaliyev provided an insight into the activity areas of the organization and its role in increasing knowledge and competence of young engineers.

BP foreign relations office head Rashad Bayramov, head of quality department of Balajans LLC Nazim Mammadov, head of BP mechanical engineers' team Ilkin Hamidov, research team leader of T&I Consultancy company Leyla Abdullayeva, BP electric engineer Muhammad Aliyev and technical manager of Keepface companies Elshad Yusifli made presentations.

Presenters of "Engineers Days 2017" were granted plaquettes for their interesting presentations.