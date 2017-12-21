    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    BHOS hosts final round of Young Chemists' tournament

    21.12.2017 [14:22]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    Organized by Baku city Education Office, the final round of a tournament of the Young Chemists among pupils of secondary schools and Child Development centers has been held at the new campus of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). The event was attended by BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, Head of the Education Office Mahabbat Valiyeva and other representatives of the Office's management.

    In his opening remarks, rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized importance of such initiatives for intellectual development of young generation. Head of the Baku City Education Office Mahabbat Valiyeva expressed her gratitude to BHOS management for supporting the organization of the event and highlighted the history of the tournament.

    Within the two-hour round, the participating teams answered 30 test questions, and each correct answer was given one point. They were also solving tasks, and each correct answer was given five points. The tournament results will be announced soon.

