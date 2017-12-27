BHOS hosts presentation on Azerikimya Production Union's career opportunities

Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

Representatives of Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant of Azerikimya Production Union including Deputy Director Natig Beydullayev, Head Metrologist Zeynal Guliyev and Head of Human Resources department Mehri Asadova have met with Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) students to inform them of the plant and its facilities as well as about employment and career opportunities.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov highlighted the Higher School's latest developments and achievements. During the meeting with BHOS Process Automation Engineering students and graduates, Deputy Director of the Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant Natig Beydullayev made a presentation, providing general information about the plant and its facilities. He pointed to the operations and industrial equipment used for production activities at the enterprise including a steam generator complex, a water cooling station and a nitrogen-oxygen plant. He said that the plant needs highly qualified process automation engineers graduating from the Higher School. According to him, the projects of modernization and reconstruction implemented at the enterprise will be of interest to young specialists.

The chief metrologist of the plant Zeynal Guliyev hailed the successful cooperation with BHOS. He also emphasized that the BHOS students who undertook on-the-job training at the plant were distinguished from other interns by their knowledge and skills.

The event then featured a question and answer session.