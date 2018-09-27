BHOS joins Worldwide Energy Universities Network

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov has attended the founding congress of the Worldwide Energy University Network (WEUN) in Beijing. The event brought together leaders of 28 energy universities from 16 countries. The main goal of WEUN is to promote cooperation between the energy universities worldwide and universities of China including China University of Petroleum (Beijing) under the global energy development trend. It also aims to promote the cooperation between Chinese and international energy universities and enhance their competitiveness in the international energy sector.

The main fields of the cooperation include Chinese and foreign cooperation in running schools and training of students, joint scientific research, establishment of international joint laboratories and scholarly academic exchange, international summer schools, faculty exchange visits and students’ short-term exchange, academic conferences, seminars, web conferences and lectures, and non-official diploma educational projects.

The Baku Higher Oil School became a full member of WEUN after the Rector Elmar Gasimov signed the Declaration of the Worldwide Energy University Network. At the congress, the President of the China University of Petroleum (Beijing) Zhang Laibin was elected the WEUN Chairman by majority vote. Speaking to the ceremony, Elmar Gasimov highlighted BHOS activities, its achievements and latest developments. He pointed out the Higher School’s well-developed infrastructure and modern teaching laboratories, saying it uses advanced technologies and contemporary curriculum to provide best quality education. The rector expressed his confidence that BHOS, the leading higher educational institution of Azerbaijan, will significantly contribute to the success of WEUN activities.