    BHOS rector: Summer schools should be organised at the expense of universities this year

    27.04.2020 [12:47]

    Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov has held a videoconference with the participation of university rectors.

    During the videoconference, the event participants were informed about the implementation of the measures to minimize the threat of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which are being carried out in accordance with the instructions of the country's leadership.

    It was noted that in accordance with the recommendations and instructions that were given to higher education institutions, distance education has been conducted in these institutions since March of this year.

    “To date, more than 95,000 students have joined Microsoft Teams and some other online platforms used for this purpose. Also, given the current situation in higher education institutions, an exchange of views took place on the organization of evaluation of the results of education of students in the second half of the academic year, and the Ministry made general recommendations in this regard”.

    During the videoconference, suggestions and recommendations on topical issues were heard, and discussions were held.

    Speaking at the conference, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov proposed that this year, students with academic backlogs would be exempted from making payment for their study at summer schools, which are organized by higher education institutions on a paid basis, and that universities would cover the expenses associated with the training of these students at summer schools. Elmar Gasimov noted that his proposal should be considered as part of measures aimed at minimizing the risks associated with the training of students during the pandemic and supporting families of students affected by the global virus.

    The conference participants hailed the rector’s proposal.

    BHOS rector: Summer schools should be organised at the expense of universities this year
