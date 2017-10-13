    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    BHOS to cooperate with Poltava National Technical University

    13.10.2017 [14:12]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met a delegation from Poltava National Technical Yuriy Kondratyuk University. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss issues related to developing cooperation and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between two higher educational institutions. The delegation included Rector of Poltava National Technical University Vladimir Onyshchenko, first Vice-rector on scientific and pedagogical work Bohdan Korobko, Vice-rector for international cooperation Svetlana Sivitskaya and other members of the University Academic Board.

    The delegation highlighted the history and activities of the Poltava National Technical University, which was established in 1930. The University representatives expressed their interest in establishing partnership relations with the Higher School and extended their congratulations to Elmar Gasimov on BHOS attainments and successes achieved within a short period of time after it was set up. The Rector expressed his gratitude to the guests for their appreciation of the Higher School achievements.

