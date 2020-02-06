BP Azerbaijan: 17 wells drilled in Shahdeniz-2

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

17 wells in total, and completed 16 out of those, for Shah Deniz 2 production and subsequent ramp up (four wells on the North Flank, four wells on the West Flank, four wells on the East South Flank, two wells on the West South Flank and two wells on the East North flank, one well on the West South flank was drilled to its final depth and suspended). Drilling operations will continue to deliver all wells required to ramp up to plateau level, according to BP.

In 2019, Shah Deniz Alpha platform rig was on warm stack and conducted rig maintenance and TAR in between.

The Istiglal rig delivered one subsea well completion on the East South flank, two completions on the West South flank and two completions on the East North flank. The rig then drilled top holes of two East North flank wells. The Maersk Explorer rig drilled SDH01 well to its final depth, one top hole on the North flank and two top holes on the West South flank. The rig then drilled SDF03 well on the West South flank to its final depth and commenced drilling the lower section of SDF04 well.