    BP-Azerbaijan: SCP’s daily average throughput was about 28m c m per day in the first half of 2019

    02.08.2019 [10:27]

    Baku, August 2, AZERTAC

    The daily average throughput of SCP was about 28 million cubic metres of gas per day during the first half of 2019, BP Azerbaijan said.

    “In the first half of 2019, SCP spent about $20 million in operating expenditure and more than $24 million in capital expenditure in total,” the company said.

    The SCP has been operational since late 2006, transporting Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. The expanded section of the pipeline commenced commercial deliveries to Turkey in June 2018.

    The SCP has a dual operatorship with BP as the technical operator being responsible for construction and operation of the pipeline facilities and SOCAR Midstream Operations, as commercial operator, responsible for the commercial operations of the pipeline.

    The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP (28.8 per cent), TPAO (19.0 per cent), AzSCP (10.0 per cent), SGC Midstream (6.7 per cent), PETRONAS (15.5 per cent), LUKOIL (10.0 per cent) and NICO (10.0 per cent).

