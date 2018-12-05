BP Azerbaijan Vice President Aslanbayli: We believe that Chevron`s decision is a completely business decision

Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

“We believe that Chevron`s decision is a completely business decision,” said BP Azerbaijan`s Vice President for Communications, External Affairs, Strategy and Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli as he commented on media reports saying that Chevron is seeking to sell its stakes in Azerbaijan’s largest oilfield Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG).

“I suggest you talk to the company directly,” said Aslanbayli, adding that “we would not expect to have been notified at this stage”. “We cannot comment on the strategy of our partners or who might be interested in purchasing the equity.”

He hailed ACG as “a world-class field which has, to date, produced excellent results”. “We believe we have a very good track record of safe, efficient and reliable operations – 3.5 bn barrels produced with more than $35 bn invested. 99% operating efficiency on ACG with production running at more than 580mbd full year average.”

“From BP’s perspective ACG remains a truly world class asset with many years ahead and Azerbaijan is an important country for BP. We are proud to operate the field on behalf of the international consortium,” Aslanbayli added.