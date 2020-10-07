  • HOMEPAGE
    BP Azerbaijan: We hope the conflict will soon find a just resolution within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

    07.10.2020 [17:23]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    “We are deeply concerned about the recent expansion of military activities within the territory of Azerbaijan targeting civilian settlements and infrastructure,” says a statement by BP-Azerbaijan.

    “We are especially worried about yesterday’s reports of a missile attack which was intercepted and destroyed by Azerbaijan’s air defence systems in the vicinity of BTC and SCP export pipelines. While the security of all assets which bp operates on behalf of the Azerbaijan government and our partners is provided by the Azerbaijani government we continue to work closely with the relevant authorities in an effort to take necessary measures to provide the protection of our personnel, operations and assets.

    Once again, we express our deep concern about the military attacks against civilian settlements and infrastructure and hope the conflict will soon find a just resolution within the territorial integrity and internationally recognized sovereign territories of Azerbaijan,” the statement adds.

    AZERTAG.AZ :BP Azerbaijan: We hope the conflict will soon find a just resolution within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
