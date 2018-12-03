    • / ECONOMY

    BP, Ministry of Energy to sign MoU by end of this year

    03.12.2018 [10:30]

    Baku, December 3, AZERTAC

    Memorandum of Understanding between BP and Azerbaıjan`s Energy Ministry will be signed by the end of this year, BP`s Vice President for Communications, External Affairs, Strategy and Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli has said.

    He also said that a joint working group will be established for cooperation in developing of renewable energy sources.

    In the past days, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones discussed opportunities for cooperation in renewable energy sources and proposed signing of a Memorandum of Mutual Understanding.

