    BP Regional President: BTC pipeline transported 2.7 billion barrels of crude oil so far

    12.10.2017 [18:08]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan main export oil pipeline (BTC) transported about 365 million tons or 2.74 billion barrels of crude oil from June 2006 till the end of June 2017, Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey (AGT), Gary Jones has told the International Petroleum Summit in Baku.

    He said that more than 30 billion cubic meters of associated gas from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field has been handed over to the Azerbaijani government.

