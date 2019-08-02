BP and co-venturers spend $1.4 million in Azerbaijan alone on social investment projects in first half of 2019

Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

In the first half of 2019, BP and the co-venturers in BP-operated joint ventures spent $1.4 million in Azerbaijan alone on social investment projects.

According to BP Azerbaijan, the success of projects in the Caspian region depends, in part, on the operators’ ability to create tangible benefits from these projects for the people of the region. To achieve this, BP and the co-venturers continue to implement major social investment projects, which include educational programmes, building skills and capabilities in local communities, improving access to social infrastructure in communities, supporting local enterprises through provision of access to finance and training, support for cultural legacy and sport, as well as technical assistance to public institutions.

BP (on behalf of the co-venturers in the joint ventures that it operates) will continue their social investment initiatives in support of local capacity-building and enterprise development throughout Azerbaijan to assist the country in strengthening its economy.