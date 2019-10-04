BP chief executive Bob Dudley to retire, to be succeeded by Bernard Looney

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

The Board of BP announced today that, after a 40-year career with BP and over nine years as group chief executive, Bob Dudley, 64, has decided to step down as group chief executive and from the BP Board following delivery of the company’s 2019 full year results on 4 February 2020 and will retire on 31 March 2020, the company said.

The Board has announced that Bernard Looney, 49, currently chief executive, Upstream, will succeed Dudley as group chief executive and join the BP Board on 5 February 2020. Looney will continue in his current role until this date.