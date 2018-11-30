BP sponsors research and publication on Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage

Baku, November 30, AZERTAC

BP today hosted in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture public presentation of an art book which it has sponsored in support of international recognition of Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage.

The book represents thorough cultural and historical research into one of the amazing national art trends of Azerbaijan – Kelaghayi Art.

Kelaghayi is the art of making and wearing of traditional, genuine silk, hand-made headscarves for ladies. So exquisite, colourful and beautiful that historically Kelaghayi has been treated as a piece of art. It has been entered in the list of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage as Azerbaijan’s “Traditional art and symbolism of Kelaghayi”.

In his address to the BP-hosted event held at the national Carpet Museum today, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, BP’s Vice President, Communications, External Affairs, Strategy and Region, said: “BP takes pride in being related to the research and promotion of one of Azerbaijan’s fascinating national art patterns. We believe Kelaghayi is more than art. It represents the entire nation’s wisdom of symbolism and the depth of their sense of elegance and grace. Therefore, this fine art has endured for centuries and has become part of the world’s cultural heritage through UNESCO’s Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. The book that we presented today is a piece of art in itself with its colourful paintings and exquisite design and printing. We believe this is quite a matching gift to feature the full wealth, philosophy and glamour of Kelaghayi Art.”

“As Azerbaijan’s long-term and reliable partner, BP has always supported initiatives and activities to promote the country’s rich cultural heritage and national values. By doing so we want to honour and demonstrate our own fondness for Azerbaijan’s ancient and rich culture and fascinating heritage.”

The book is a result of solid research conducted in the museums of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia and Ukraine and led by the ExpoOrg company.