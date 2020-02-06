BTC pipeline carries 447 mln tonnes of crude oil so far

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

Since the 1,768 km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 till the end of 2019, it carried a total of more than 3.35 billion barrels (more than 447 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 4,381 tankers and sent to world markets, BP Azerbaijan said.

In 2019, BTC spent approximately $138 million in operating expenditure and about $44 million in capital expenditure.

In 2019, BTC exported around 233 million barrels (about 31 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 296 tankers at Ceyhan.

The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of crude oil and condensate continue to be transported via BTC, including volumes from Turkmenistan, Russia and Kazakhstan.

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.1%); AzBTC (25.00%); Chevron (8.90%); Equinor (8.71%); TPAO (6.53%); Eni (5.00%); Total (5.00%), ITOCHU (3.40%); INPEX (2.50%), ExxonMobil (2.50%) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36%).