Bach's visit to Japan next month cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Baku, April 12, AZERTAC

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach's planned visit to Japan next month has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to nsidethegames.biz.

Bach had been due to travel to the country to inspect preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, postponed until 2021 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The German had also scheduled a trip to Hiroshima, decimated by the world's first atomic bomb in 1945, to coincide with a leg of the Torch Relay in the city.

The Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay had been due to start on March 26 but was suspended after the Games were delayed by a year amid spiralling international concern over the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the IOC said Bach's visit had been cancelled owing to travel restrictions put in place by the Japanese Government to curb the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 6,000 people in the Olympic and Paralympic host city.