Bakcell, British Embassy support conference on “People with disabilities in the world of work”

Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, together with the British Embassy in Azerbaijan have supported a conference on enhancing employability prospects for people with disabilities organized by the British Council.

The conference held on 19th of December, has brought together relevant decision-makers, stakeholders and representatives of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection and State Employment Centers to listen to presentations by local and international experts and to discuss the important issues. The event has drawn the attention of business companies to the issue of employment of people with disabilities and relevant steps that shall be made towards raising awareness on the matter as well as increasing employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Azerbaijan.

UK expert Mark Gray was invited to the conference to share the UK experience on this respective.

“One of the main directions of our “Bakcell Stars” CSR program is to support the people and especially children with disabilities in getting good education and training, to help them improve their job readiness skills and employability. Bakcell is close to the children with physical and emotional disabilities and their families all over Azerbaijan and we are doing our best to ensure that they are becoming equal members of the society,” says Suheyla Jafarova, Head of PR and Corporate Communications of Bakcell.

“British Council’s work is centered on building meaningful, enduring and respectful relationships across different cultures. We cannot achieve this if we do not have a commitment to equality, inclusion and valuing diversity. Enhancing Employability Skills for People with Disabilities Programme will cover variety of activities that are targeted at improving employability skills of people with disabilities as well as positioning them amongst businesses as potential quality workforce. As a result of programme participation, young people with disabilities will enhance their skills and knowledge in certain disciplines that will allow them to become more employable,” says Elizabeth White, Country Director British Council Azerbaijan.