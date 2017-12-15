Bakcell, Western Caspian University sign memorandum on cooperation

Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan and the Western Caspian University, being the first private university in the country, have signed a memorandum on cooperation.

According to the Memorandum, signed on December 14th by Bakcell CEO Nikolai Beckers and the University’s Rector Andris Leitas, the parties intend to enter into cooperation in such areas as science, education, staff development and other spheres of mutual interest. Works carried out within the frames of this cooperation will have a positive effect on development of education and economy in the country and at the same time will contribute to the process of upbringing the Azerbaijani youth, for them to become demanded specialists on the employment market.

“Our new agreement with Bakcell will open new great opportunities for our youth and will become a starting point for implementation of many joint projects. We are planning to organize participation of our students in the company’s internship programs along with realization of other joint activities. At the same time, a broad experience of Bakcell will help us in developing our High Technologies Park and implementation of various startup projects thereunder,” said Andris Leitas.

“Being the truly Azerbaijani mobile operator, Bakcell for many years now supports the Azerbaijani youth in such areas as education and career building. Within the frames of these activities, the young people are provided with professional internship and even employment opportunities at our company. We are pleased to start our cooperation with the Western Caspian University, and we will do our best to provide our support in implementation of the university’s significant projects,” said Nikolai Beckers.

The newly signed document covers joint implementation of measures aimed at encouraging scientific researches in various areas, as well as the provision of support in organizing professional internships for students, along with support in providing employment opportunities to university graduates based on their relevant professions. Moreover, based on works carried out within the “AppLab” project of Bakcell, the company is willing to share own experience to support the development of the High Technologies Park established by the university, and implementation of various startup projects thereunder.