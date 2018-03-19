Bakcell customers can get VAT refund for amounts spent abroad during Novruz holidays

Baku, March 19, AZERTAC

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, recommends all its subscribers, who are planning to spend their Novruz holidays abroad, to benefit from the “Bakcell TaxFree4U” service. By means of this service, the customers will be able to easily get a VAT refund for amounts spent for shopping abroad.

Within the frames of cooperation with “TaxFree4U” service, Bakcell customers who are travelling to European countries are able to use a special dedicated mobile application to get a VAT refund for amounts spent while shopping in these countries. Thanks to the “Bakcell TaxFree4U” app, there will be no more need to fill-out declaration forms for amounts registered via the app, or to wait in many long queues. Moreover, the app enables you to not only get refunds for shopping done in a partnered retail chains, but allows to return the value added tax portion of amounts, spent at all the VAT paying shopping facilities.

After downloading the special “Bakcell TaxFree4U” mobile app to their phones, Bakcell customers will be able to return up to 19% of VAT of the total sum, by easily entering to the app the amounts spent in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Finland or Great Britain.

“Bakcell Tax Free” mobile app is available in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages and can be used by all the “Bakcell” customers.

“Bakcell TaxFree4U” mobile app is available at AppStore and GooglePlay. For registering, one should simply send SMS to 5678.