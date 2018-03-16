Bakcell employees visit UAFA’s Community-Based Rehabilitation Center in Khachmaz

Baku, March 16, AZERTAC

Since the year 2010, almost 300 children with special needs have benefitted from Bakcell support at Khachmaz Rehabilitation Center.

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider in Azerbaijan continues to implement the "Communication through Art" project in cooperation with the “United Aid for Azerbaijan” (UAFA), within the frames the Company’s “Bakcell Stars” CSR program.

The new phase of “Communication through art” project envisages bringing pleasant and memorable changes to the lives of children in need of special care through empowering them with new skills at the UAFA’s Community Based Rehabilitation Centers in Khachmaz region and Yasamal district of Baku. In the course of this project, more than 80 children will be able to acquire new skills based on their own preferences and interests and will get a chance to demonstrate their talent at different events.

On March 15, Bakcell employees visited the children studying at the UAFA’s Community-Based Rehabilitation Center in Khachmaz, to spend some time with them, watch their performance and celebrate the upcoming Novruz holiday. Children were happy to demonstrate their drawings, handicrafts, dances and latest achievements to the guests, while the staff members of the rehabilitation center and parents have thanked Bakcell representatives for their attention and support.

“My two daughters have cerebral paralysis. It used to be very hard for them to communicate and find friends. After my girls have started to take Dancing classes at UAFA’s Khachmaz CBRC, with support of Bakcell, they have found new friends and they are not ashamed of their disability anymore,” said Sevda Muslumova, mother of Nazrin and Lala.

“My son doesn’t speak. I’ve decided to bring him for drawing classes to the center on regular basis. He used to be bored all the time and didn’t have much to do on his free time. Now however, he’s not bored at all, because he is too busy whittling pencils, washing his brushes and painting pictures. He became more calm and self-confident and likes to demonstrate his paintings to family members and neighbors,” said Gamar Shikhiyeva, mother of Davud.

Bakcell cooperates with UAFA starting from the year 2010, and over this period, well-over 1000 children have attended educational classes in drama, dancing, art and creativity lessons at the Community based Rehabilitation Centers (CBRC) in Yasamal, Khachmaz and Ganja. Study groups at the Community Based Rehabilitation Centers are being selected based on the children’s own wishes and interests, including drama, dancing, art and creativity lessons. On special occasions, children of these study groups are taking part in various events and enthusiastically demonstrate their skills, thus enjoying own performance and delighting the eyes of the spectators. The study groups ensure positive changes in the attitude of the public towards children with special needs and disabilities and facilitate their successful integration in the society

The goal of this project is to ensure that children and young people with disabilities or special needs enjoy an active lifestyle and acquire equal rights and opportunities.