Bakcell participates in yet another job fair

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, has participated in the Career Fair, organized by Western-Caspian University.

Well known for its active corporate citizenship, Bakcell dedicates significant attention to contributing largely to education and professional development of Azerbaijani youth. Thus, on 10th of March, Bakcell participated in the Career Fair organized by Western-Caspian University. Within the frames of the Career Fair, joined by over 50 major employers of the country, Bakcell has presented vacancy and internship opportunities available at the company’s Sales and Marketing departments. The students were also provided with information about Bakcell and its innovative approach towards the company’s customers and offered services. As a result, Bakcell stand at the fair has gained large attention of the students.

It will be recalled that according to the Memorandum, signed on December 14th 2017 between Bakcell and Western-Caspian University, the parties agreed to enter into cooperation in such areas as science, education, staff development and other spheres of mutual interest. Works carried out within the frames of this cooperation will have a positive effect on development of education and economy in the country and at the same time will contribute to the process of upbringing the Azerbaijani youth, for them to become demanded specialists on the employment market.

Bakcell’s mission is to support local young talents in their education and career, and thus contribute to bright future of Azerbaijani youth.