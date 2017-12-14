Baku's bid to host World Expo 2025 presented at Heydar Aliyev Center

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

A presentation on Baku's bid to host World Expo 2025 has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

The event was also attended by state and government officials.

The presentation ceremony heard speeches from Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Elchin Amirbayov, and Executive Director for Expo 2015 Baku Operations Secretariat Paul Foster.

The event participants were briefed on the works carried out towards Baku's bid to host World Expo 2025 and the steps to be taken in this regard.

Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov mentioned the reception held in Paris last month to introduce Baku's bid to host World Expo 2025. He underlined the Azerbaijani government's political support to the project.

Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to BIE Elchin Amirbayov highlighted what has been done under "Expo 2025 Baku" project and the measures to be taken until the elections to be held in November 2018 to determine the host of the World Expo 2025. He described the participation and speech of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva at the Paris reception to introduce Baku`s bid to host the World Expo 2025 as the manifestation of great importance that Azerbaijan gives to this international event.

Executive Director for Expo 2015 Baku Operations Secretariat Paul Foster noted that Azerbaijan's joining the struggle for hosting the World Expo for the first time speaks of the country's self-confidence, its capabilities, and political and economic development.

The event then featured the screening of video clips on the Azerbaijani culture, history, customs and traditions, religious tolerance, as well as the country-hosted prestigious events, and Azerbaijan-proposed theme for EXPO.