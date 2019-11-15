Baku, November 15, AZERTAC Baku Declaration of the 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders has been adopted. The document emphasizes that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of international cooperation, formation of religion-state relations, strengthening of inter-civilizational and inter-religious relations, preservation of various national-cultural values and traditions of multiculturalism.

AZERTAG.AZ : Baku Declaration of 2nd Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders adopted

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter