Baku Higher Oil School, Police Academy starts cooperation in information security field

Baku, November 7, AZERTAC

Rector of the Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov has met with a delegation led by Head of the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, police major-general Nazim Aliyev. The meeting was also attended by representatives of both education institutions.

The meeting aimed to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of education and science, establish close contacts, as well as exchange of experience between the two education institutions and their scientific and pedagogical staffs.

The delegation of Police Academy firstly familiarized themselves with the conditions created in the school’s educational building for the comprehensive training of students. They were shown training facilities, multifunctional laboratories, a museum, server rooms and gyms.

Elmar Gasimov highlighted the history of creation of BHOS, the activities of the school, the successes achieved by the BHOS, the educational process and innovations. He noted that the Baku Higher Oil School is training highly qualified English-speaking engineers.

“Education is conducted at the BHOS based on international education programs. The school cooperates closely with the British Heriot-Watt University, the US George Washington University, and the Swiss Geneva Business School through the exchange of students and experience,” he said.

The rector also noted that BHOS students undergo practical training at well-known local and international companies and that all BHOS graduates are provided with jobs.

“From this year, the Police Academy has also started training information security specialists and the Baku Higher Oil School has been admitting students for this major since 2018. I want to note that in this academic year, as it was in previous years, two faculties of the Baku Higher Oil School, "Information Security" and "Process Automation Engineering", had the highest passing scores of 673.5 and 657, 8 points, respectively, among the country's universities,” the rector added.

Elmar Gasimov also informed the delegation that under the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan this year, 23 BHOS students who scored high points at entrance exams were awarded the Presidential Scholarship.

Head of the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, police major-general, Doctor of Juridical Science Nazim Aliyev gave detailed information about the creation history, structure and activities of the academy.

Hailing the importance of cooperation between the BHOS and the Police Academy, Nazim Aliyev noted that specialists ensuring the security of citizens of Azerbaijan and the state should have knowledge in the field of information security. He said that the Police Academy accepts students for the speciality "Information Security" with full-time education.

“A number of important laws, regulations and decrees have been adopted in Azerbaijan to form and develop the legislative framework for providing information security. At the same time, I believe that it is necessary to expand cooperation between higher education institutions that train specialists in this field in order to increase theoretical knowledge in information security and combating cybercrime,” he added.

A decision was made to intensify cooperation between the Baku Higher Oil School and the Police Academy in experience exchange, exchange of scientific and pedagogical groups and students as part of targeted cooperation programs, curriculum programs, action plans, teaching and learning technologies, and in other areas of mutual interest.