    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    Baku Higher Oil School, TP Engineering sign cooperation agreement

    18.12.2017 [16:20]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and TP Engineering company signed a cooperation agreement aimed at participation of BHOS students in training courses and projects implemented by the company.

    The signing ceremony gathered BHOS management, teachers and students, TP Engineering Regional Director for CIS, Turkey, and Middle East Rustam Ismayilov, Project Manager Arunas Kontitus and other representatives of the company, which carries out activities on providing engineering services in Europe, Middle East and Russia.

    Speaking at the ceremony, Rector Elmar Gasimov expressed his gratitude to TP Engineering management for their interest in establishing cooperation with BHOS, which, he said, would be conducive to professional development of the students. TP Engineering Regional Director Rustam Ismayilov made a presentation covering main activities of the company and spheres of future cooperation with the Higher School. As he informed, it includes four stages. First, the undergraduates will attend specialized training courses; then they shall pass professional test exams followed by their participation in the company’s internship program. Finally, the students will work with TP Engineering specialists on the projects implemented by the company.

    In conclusion, Rustam Ismayilov answered numerous questions asked by BHOS students about company cooperation with the Higher School, which is planned to commence starting next year.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku Higher Oil School, TP Engineering sign cooperation agreement
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    New study group admitted to School of Project Management at Baku Higher Oil School
    11.12.2017 [16:20]
    New study group admitted to School of Project Management at Baku Higher Oil School
    Crown Prince of Malaysian state of Perlis visits Baku Higher Oil School
    30.11.2017 [16:01]
    Crown Prince of Malaysian state of Perlis visits Baku Higher Oil School
    Day of Independence marked at Baku Higher Oil School
    18.10.2017 [13:51]
    Day of Independence marked at Baku Higher Oil School
    Baku Higher Oil School enjoys highest number of Presidential scholars in first group of specialties
    21.09.2017 [17:22]
    Baku Higher Oil School enjoys highest number of Presidential scholars in first group of specialties
    Other news in this section
    19.12.2017 [15:58]
    Endress+Hauser delegation visits BHOS
    15.12.2017 [15:52]
    Baku Higher Oil School expands cooperation with CISCO
    15.12.2017 [13:10]
    Baku hosts first Congress of Young Azerbaijani Scientists VIDEO
    13.12.2017 [12:50]
    BHOS, HWU enhance educational cooperation
    Baku Higher Oil School, TP Engineering sign cooperation agreement