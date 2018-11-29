    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    Baku Higher Oil School celebrates its 7th anniversary

    29.11.2018 [17:59]

    Baku, November 29, AZERTAC

    Today, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) celebrates its 7th anniversary. The Higher School, which has become now a leading national higher educational institution in Azerbaijan, was set up within SOCAR structure upon the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 29, 2011.

    On May 1, 2017, President Ilham Aliyev participated in the inauguration of the BHOS new campus, the largest one in the Caucasian region. Speaking at the opening ceremony, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev highly commended the Higher School’s activities and said, “Baku Higher Oil School has been operating for six years. It has been very successful. Over these years, the school has earned itself a worthy place in the sphere of education in Azerbaijan. The school moves to a new campus today. All the conditions are available here to study. The most modern technologies have been applied.”

    According to the 2017 Annual report published by the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan, BHOS took the first place in the rating of the national universities in terms of average passing score earned by the prospective students at the entrance exams to the higher educational institutions of the republic. At the Baku Higher Oil School, it was 678 points.

    In 2018, more successes were achieved. All 13 prospective students who earned 700 points during the entrance exams for the first specialty group selected to study at the Higher School. Moreover, 26 first-year students admitted to BHOS for 2018/2019 academic year were awarded Presidential scholarship. This record made the Higher School a leader among national universities by the number of Presidential Scholars.

    In the seven years, two graduation ceremonies were held. Out of those BHOS alumni who wanted to start their engineering career, 100% of them are employed. As of today, all the graduates either work at local or transnational companies or continue their education at prestigious universities in Azerbaijan and abroad.

    The Baku Higher Oil School has developed strong partnership with many leading companies including, among others, SOCAR, BP, ABB, Emerson, Schneider Electric, Maire Tecnimont, Halliburton, Microsoft, Schlumberger, Statoil, Total, STAR Refinery and Avandsis Group. This cooperation aims at professional development of the BHOS students and training of future engineers in Azerbaijan according to international standards.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku Higher Oil School celebrates its 7th anniversary
