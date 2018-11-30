Baku Higher Oil School conducts declamation contest

Baku, November 30, AZERTAC

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) marked its 7th anniversary with a declamation contest titled “A choice of the heart”. Participants in the event included BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, MPs Zahid Oruj and Gudrat Hasanguliyev, prominent artists of the country, and the Higher School professors, teachers and students.

Prior to the celebration, the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

In his opening remarks, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov noted that the Baku Higher Oil School was set up within SOCAR structure under the November 29, 2011 decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He also said that President Ilham Aliyev attended opening ceremony of the BHOS new campus in May 2017. The Rector emphasized that according to annual reports of the Ministry of Education, BHOS is the leader and record holder among national universities in terms of the average and highest passing score a few years in a row.

MPs Zahid Oruj and Gudrat Hasanguliyev congratulated all Higher School staff members and expressed their pride that there is such a national higher educational institution with modern infrastructure providing high-quality education.

Addressing the event, professor of the BHOS Petroleum Engineering Department, Honored Teacher Fuad Valiyev who was also a member of the contest committee said that such artistic contests are important for cultural and intellectual development of the students of technical universities. Then Fuad Valiyev recited a self-penned poem, which he dedicated to his mother.

Other members of the contest committee were also introduced to the participants. They included People’s Artist, associate professor of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, actress Hamida Omarova, People’s Artist, actor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre Ramiz Novruz, Honored Artist, head of the Acting department of the University of Culture and Arts, professor Gulshad Bakhshiyeva, and associate professor of the University, master of declamation Nadir Huseynov.

During the contest, the BHOS undergraduates presented the art of spoken word and read fragments from poems and artistic works in different languages. Assessment of their performance was made based on the following criteria: artistry, expression of the reading, body language and presentation skills.

Fourth-year student Sanan Hasanzade, second-year student Nulifer Asgarzade and first-year student Khayal Farzaliyev who were recognized the best, took a first, second and third places respectively. Eight other undergraduates were acknowledged as successful participants. All winners of the “A choice of the heart” contest were presented certificates and memorable prizes.