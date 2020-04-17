  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    Baku Higher Oil School develops Honor Code to prevent plagiarism in online exams

    17.04.2020 [11:29]

    Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

    Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) is organizing online exams to evaluate the results of distance learning.

    An Honor Code has been developed to ensure the objectivity of online exams, increase student responsibility and prevent plagiarism. The Honor Code contains the necessary provisions to ensure the compliance of BHOS students with the principle of honesty.

    All students of Baku Higher Oil School without exception must strictly comply with the provisions of the Honor Code. If a student violates the Honor Code, the exam results will be annulled, and the student will have an academic backlog. Therefore, students should not provide third parties with information (name and password) that can be used to access the LMS (Learning Management System) account, as well as information related to exam tasks (questions for a quiz or final exam).

    Students should not also engage in activities that could affect the exam results of other students (for example, they should not plagiarize when writing an essay).

    Note that Baku Higher Oil School conducts distance learning within the framework of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku Higher Oil School develops Honor Code to prevent plagiarism in online exams
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.04.2020 [16:42]
    Great success of UNEC student
    15.04.2020 [14:51]
    UNEC Expert journal: The latest developments in the socially oriented market economy
    12.04.2020 [12:17]
    UNEC students show high activity in “Coursera for Campus”
    11.04.2020 [17:49]
    World's leading online learning platform Coursera to open its e-courses temporarily to universities on a free basis
    Baku Higher Oil School develops Honor Code to prevent plagiarism in online exams