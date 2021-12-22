Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR marks its 10th anniversary

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

On December 21, a solemn event was held at the campus of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the founding of BHOS. The event began with the commemoration of the martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of the lands, and the playing of the national anthem. Then a video titled "BHOS-10 Years" was shown, which voiced the opinion of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev about Baku Higher Oil School, expressed by him at the opening of the BHOS Campus on May 1, 2017.

In his opening remarks, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov said: “Graduates of our university, which trains engineers based on modern curricula and teaching technologies, contribute to the development of the country's economy and industry, working in SOCAR companies, various industrial enterprises and transnational companies. They continue to study at prestigious universities across the world and honorably represent Azerbaijan in large companies. I can proudly say that Baku Higher Oil School has developed as an innovative educational institution equipped with the latest technologies and professional teaching staff. The university has risen to a leading position in the ranking of higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan and ranks first in the country in terms of the average passing score."

Speaking at the event, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev addressed BHOS students: “Today, at this solemn ceremony, we can say with confidence that Baku Higher Oil School has already been recognized as the most advanced higher educational institution in its field in our country. I have no doubt that among you there are many future leaders of our company, our glorious oil industry. Under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, we have managed to transform SOCAR from a local oil company into a transnational energy company. Broader horizons have opened before you now. I hope that you will continue to achieve new successes in education and career, go further than the current generation of Azerbaijani oil workers and achieve even greater successes”.

By the Order of SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev dated December 20, 2021, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov and Professor of the Petroleum Engineering Department of BHOS Siyavush Azakov were awarded the “Honorary Oilman” badge from SOCAR. Professor Fuad Valiyev and Associate Professor Khanum Jafarova of the Petroleum Engineering Department were awarded the "Honorary Certificate" from SOCAR. The awards were presented to them by the President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev wished success to Baku Higher Oil School, noting that BHOS achieved great success in a short 10-year period and successfully cooperated with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources during this period.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov highly appreciated the activities of Baku Higher Oil School, congratulated the ceremony participants on the 10th anniversary and stressed the readiness of the ministry to cooperate with BHOS.

Greeting the ceremony participants, Deputy Minister of Education Firudin Gurbanov praised Baku Higher Oil School, stressing that the university meets all the requirements of a modern higher educational institution. He noted that the university provides education in specialties that are important for the future of the country, and that the country can be proud of having such an educational institution.

Guldana Hidayatli, one of the successful graduates of Baku Higher Oil School, the head of the Quality Assurance Department of BHOS, one of the winners of the "Rise" competition, and Rafael Abdullayev, who worked on the Project on Modernization of the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery of SOCAR, shared their memories of student life.

At the end of the ceremony, an appeal was read out to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR.

On May 1, 2017, President Ilham Aliyev opened the campus of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR, the only technical university in Azerbaijan that provides training entirely in English. In the year when Baku Higher Oil School held its first admission of students, BHOS took a leading place among 51 universities in the rating table compiled by the State Examination Center (SEC). Presently, BHOS offers bachelor’s degree programs in Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Process Automation Engineering, Information Security, Computer Engineering, Business Administration (MBA), as well as master's degree programs in Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Process Automation Engineering and Business Administration. The university also offers PhD degree programs. In addition, BHOS conducts training in Petroleum Engineering for those wishing to get a second higher education in this field. The average passing score at Baku Higher Oil School is 650 and above, which is the highest in Azerbaijan. 33 out of 102 students who were awarded the Presidential Scholarship in the 2021/2022 academic year in the country are BHOS students. This is a record figure in the history of Azerbaijani education.

Currently, the number of BHOS Presidential Scholars has reached 205.