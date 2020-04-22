Baku Higher Oil School starts accepting students for MBA program

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has started accepting students for the MBA (Master of Business Administration) program.

Students who will study under the MBA program of Baku Higher Oil School will gain knowledge and skills in various areas of management and business. MBA courses are extremely practical and comprehensive.

Specialists teaching the MBA program are senior managers working in large local and transnational companies, therefore MBA students receive not only theoretical knowledge, but also real practical experience in the process of study. The MBA program includes such subjects as Strategic Management, Marketing, Statistics, Investment, etc.

The curriculum and textbooks for studying under the MBA program were developed by world famous scientists specifically for Baku Higher Oil School. MBA students receive specially designed textbooks and other aids in advance.

The admission of students to the MBA program of Baku Higher Oil School is carried out in accordance with the rules for admission to master's degree programs of higher education institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

MBA classes are held in the evening, 3 times a week, on weekdays. All MBA classes are conducted in English only. Knowledge of English language is a prerequisite for the successful mastering of the program. The English language knowledge of applicants who have successfully passed the exams conducted by the State Examination Center and have been accepted to the MBA program of Baku Higher Oil School is checked at an internal exam or interview held at the time of registration. Applicants who got a bachelor's or master's degree after graduating from an English-speaking university and applicants who worked for a long time in a foreign company in which English was the main language of communication may be exempted from taking an internal exam.

The main mission of the MBA Center of Baku Higher Oil School is to train high-level managers who are able to work under the conditions of global competition. For this, the following main directions adopted in the world were identified: Financial Management, Business and Economics Statistics, Marketing Concepts, Accounting for Managers, Management and Organizational Behavior, Production and Operations Management, Strategic Management: Theory and Practice, Economics Management, Information Technology Management, Capital Investments and Financial Strategies, Strategic Cost Management, Strategic Management and Business Policy, Market Research and International Business.

BHOS provides MBA students with the opportunity to expand their knowledge in various fields and choose areas of interest to them:

• Research methodology

• Human resources management

• International management

• Risk management and insurance

• International financial management

• Business relationship

• International business law

• Project management

• International relations

The knowledge and skills acquired by MBA students will help them to successfully complete an internship in various companies and try themselves in new areas. The annual tuition fee is 5000 AZN. Additional information can be obtained by phone at (+99450) 8433058 or via e-mail at: [email protected] .