    Baku Higher Oil School undergraduates to study in Spain

    31.01.2019 [12:42]

    Baku, January 31, AZERTAC

    In the spring term of the 2018/2019 academic year, six Process Automation Engineering students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) will continue their education at the University of Alcalá in Spain. Their five-month trip to Alcalá de Henares city is arranged in the framework of the Erasmus+ student exchange program.

    Prior to their departure, the undergraduates met with BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov. The meeting was also attended by the Higher School teachers and the students’ parents and friends. As the rector emphasized, this initiative became possible due to the BHOS participation in international projects and the cooperation with universities abroad. He also said that more undergraduates of the Higher School will go to study in other countries in the nearest future within the Erasmus+ program.

    Speaking at the meeting, dean of the Faculty of Engineering Zafar Gurbanov, Associate Professor of the Process Automation Engineering department Naila Allakhverdiyeva and BHOS Program Manager Nargiz Tariverdiyeva congratulated the undergraduates and wished them every success in their study. Expressing their gratitude to BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov for his continuous support and the opportunity to study abroad, the undergraduates assured him that they will honorably represent Azerbaijan in Spain.

    Third-year Process Automation Engineering students of the Higher School, including Kamal Baghirly, Aysu Hamidly, Nijat Ismayilov, Vafa Mammadova, Sakina Naghizade and Nariman Tagizade will leave for Spain on January 31 this year.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku Higher Oil School undergraduates to study in Spain
