    Baku, Makhachkala to open direct flights

    30.09.2018 [12:01]

    Moscow, September 30, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan and Dagestan will open direct flights between Makhachkala and Baku, said assistant to Makhachkala airport chief Kamila Gamzatova.

    According to her, a memorandum on the establishment of direct air communication between Dagestan and Azerbaijan was signed by General Director of Makhachkala Airport Arsen Pirmagomedov and Chairman of Azerbaijan Tourism Association Nahid Bagirov.

    Farida Abdullayeva

    Special Correspondent

