Baku, Makhachkala to open direct flights
AzerTAg.az
30.09.2018 [12:01]
Moscow, September 30, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan and Dagestan will open direct flights between Makhachkala and Baku, said assistant to Makhachkala airport chief Kamila Gamzatova.
According to her, a memorandum on the establishment of direct air communication between Dagestan and Azerbaijan was signed by General Director of Makhachkala Airport Arsen Pirmagomedov and Chairman of Azerbaijan Tourism Association Nahid Bagirov.
Farida Abdullayeva
Special Correspondent
