Baku Media Center hosts event for Italian Design Day

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

An event for Italian Design Day has been held at the Baku Media Center. The event was jointly organized by the Embassy of Italy in Azerbaijan and the Italian Trade Agency.

The event was attended by Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari, representatives of diplomatic missions in Baku, the heads of companies of Italian and Azerbaijani brands and other guests.

The event was held to promote leading Italian technologies in the country and establishing cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan in various sectors.

The program was divided into three parts.

The first part of the event covered conferences and roundtables and involved designers, entrepreneurs and other interested parties, who discussed issues of design and architecture.

The exhibition segment of the event demonstrated Italian brands and local products as well. This part of the event was accompanied by a display of several award-winning architectural projects exhibited through photos.

In the third part of the event, guests enjoyed sampling Italian cuisine and wine to the sounds of Italian music.