Baku Zoological Park inaugurated after reconstruction
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event
07.10.2021 [17:29]
Baku, October 7, AZERTAC
Baku Zoological Park has been inaugurated after reconstruction.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.
Baku Zoological Park was reconstructed on the initiative of founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva.
