    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Baku hosted official opening of 9th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum
    President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony

    27.09.2018 [15:27]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    An official opening ceremony of the 9th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony.

    The Azerbaijani and Russian presidents made speeches at the event.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku hosted official opening of 9th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum
    President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    27.09.2018 [15:46]
    Azerbaijani, Russian presidents held one-on-one meeting
    27.09.2018 [12:02]
    Azerbaijani, Russian, Mongolian presidents watch mixed team competitions at Judo world championships
    26.09.2018 [18:41]
    Azerbaijani judoka took silver medal at world championships
    President Ilham Aliyev watched final bout at National Gymnastics Arena VIDEO
    26.09.2018 [17:58]
    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva completed her official visit to Italy
    Baku hosted official opening of 9th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony Baku hosted official opening of 9th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony