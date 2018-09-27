Baku hosted official opening of 9th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum
President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
27.09.2018 [15:27]
Baku, September 27, AZERTAC
An official opening ceremony of the 9th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin attended the ceremony.
The Azerbaijani and Russian presidents made speeches at the event.
