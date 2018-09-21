Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

A solemn opening ceremony of the 2018 World Judo Championships has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members, President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer, as well as state and government officials attended the ceremony.

Prior to the opening ceremony, a promotional video was screened, highlighting Azerbaijan’s historical monuments, development of sports, including judo in Azerbaijan, as well as the Azerbaijan-hosted international sporting events.

President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rovnag Abdullayev and President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer addressed the event.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev declared the 2018 World Judo Championships open.

The anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Judo Federation were played.

The event featured the performances of the Azerbaijani art figures.

The opening ceremony concluded with a concert by world-renowned Italian singer Al Bano.

About 800 judokas from 125 nations will compete at 2018 World Judo Championships which will close on September 27.

Azerbaijan`s squad includes 9 male and 6 female judokas.