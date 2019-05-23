    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists

    23.05.2019 [11:36]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    The 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the activity of Thalassemia Center in Baku has got underway.

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

    Executive Director of the Thalassemia Center Valeh Huseynov made opening remarks at the conference co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Thalassemia Center, and Azerbaijan Hematology Specialists public union. He briefed the participants on “For the sake of life without thalassemia” project which has been implemented on the initiative of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva since 2005.

    The purpose of this project is to organize the quality treatment of existing patients, as well as to prevent the birth of patients with thalassemia.

    Other speakers hailed the importance of the event and wished the conference success.

    The conference will run until 25 May.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.05.2019 [18:32]
    ® “Mobile Dental Clinic” of Azercell continues to organize free medical examinations
    23.04.2019 [16:33]
    Thirteen teenagers taken to hospital after becoming ill on American Airlines flight
    17.04.2019 [17:39]
    SRC-1 gene variants linked to human obesity
    12.03.2019 [18:34]
    Swine flu kills 605 in India
    Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists