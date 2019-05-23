Baku hosts 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

The 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the activity of Thalassemia Center in Baku has got underway.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Executive Director of the Thalassemia Center Valeh Huseynov made opening remarks at the conference co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Thalassemia Center, and Azerbaijan Hematology Specialists public union. He briefed the participants on “For the sake of life without thalassemia” project which has been implemented on the initiative of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva since 2005.

The purpose of this project is to organize the quality treatment of existing patients, as well as to prevent the birth of patients with thalassemia.

Other speakers hailed the importance of the event and wished the conference success.

The conference will run until 25 May.