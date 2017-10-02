Baku hosts 30th meeting of CIS Interstate Council for Natural and Man-made Emergency Situations
AzerTAg.az
02.10.2017 [15:39]
Baku, October 2, AZERTAC
Delegates from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have come together in Baku for the 30th meeting of the CIS Interstate Council for Natural and Man-made Emergency Situations.
Azerbaijan is represented by first deputy minister of emergency situations Rafail Mirzayev, deputy minister of emergency situations Faig Taghizade and deputy chief of the ministry`s administration Gunduz Hamzayev.
A wide range of issues, including outcomes of the Council`s activities for 2016-2017 were discussed at the meeting.
Mirzayev was elected chairman of the Council for the next term.
