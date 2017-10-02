    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Baku hosts 30th meeting of CIS Interstate Council for Natural and Man-made Emergency Situations

    02.10.2017 [15:39]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    Delegates from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have come together in Baku for the 30th meeting of the CIS Interstate Council for Natural and Man-made Emergency Situations.

    Azerbaijan is represented by first deputy minister of emergency situations Rafail Mirzayev, deputy minister of emergency situations Faig Taghizade and deputy chief of the ministry`s administration Gunduz Hamzayev.

    A wide range of issues, including outcomes of the Council`s activities for 2016-2017 were discussed at the meeting.

    Mirzayev was elected chairman of the Council for the next term.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku hosts 30th meeting of CIS Interstate Council for Natural and Man-made Emergency Situations
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    02.10.2017 [20:26]
    10th ILO European Regional Meeting kicks off in Istanbul
    02.10.2017 [17:43]
    Asian Conference on Disaster Reduction 2017 held in Baku
    28.09.2017 [01:15]
    Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss ways of expanding judicial cooperation
    26.09.2017 [18:08]
    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Emergency Situations meets NATO Secretary General's special representative
    Baku hosts 30th meeting of CIS Interstate Council for Natural and Man-made Emergency Situations Baku hosts 30th meeting of CIS Interstate Council for Natural and Man-made Emergency Situations Baku hosts 30th meeting of CIS Interstate Council for Natural and Man-made Emergency Situations