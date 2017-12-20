    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Baku hosts 5th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Turkish FMs

    20.12.2017 [12:43]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    Baku is hosting the fifth trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers.

    Following the meeting, foreign ministers Elmar Mammadyarov, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Mevlut Cavusoglu are expected to give a joint press-conference.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku hosts 5th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Turkish FMs
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.12.2017 [15:35]
    FM Mammadyarov: We agreed to widen trilateral cooperation even more
    20.12.2017 [12:47]
    Azerbaijani, Turkish, Iranian FMs hold press conference
    20.12.2017 [11:04]
    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Baku
    20.12.2017 [10:56]
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss bilateral relations
    Baku hosts 5th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Turkish FMs Baku hosts 5th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Turkish FMs Baku hosts 5th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Turkish FMs