Baku hosts 5th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Turkish FMs
AzerTAg.az
20.12.2017 [12:43]
Baku, December 20, AZERTAC
Baku is hosting the fifth trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers.
Following the meeting, foreign ministers Elmar Mammadyarov, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Mevlut Cavusoglu are expected to give a joint press-conference.
