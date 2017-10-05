Baku hosts 7th regional expert consultation of law enforcement authorities and special service agencies of CIS countries

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

The 7th regional expert consultation of representatives of law enforcement authorities, special service agencies of CIS countries and an expanded plenary session of the Scientific and Advisory Council under the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center (ATC) has today started in Baku.

The event brings together representatives of State Security Service, special services agencies and law enforcement agencies of the Commonwealth countries, as well as a delegation of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, State Border Service, Financial Monitoring Service under Financial Markets Supervision Chamber, representatives of statutory bodies and inter-territorial cooperation structures (Executive Committee, Coordination Council of the head of Council of border service, the Bureau for the Coordination of Combating Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Crimes on the territory of CIS Member States, Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General, Council of Heads of Financial Intelligence Units, Council of Heads of Penitentiary Services) and other public figures and scientists.

For the first time the representatives of the UN Security Council Monitoring Group on ISIL, Al-Qaeda and the Taliban were invited to participate in the event.

The main purpose of the ongoing consultations is to establish cooperation links with relevant bodies of the CIS countries, exchange experience, discuss issues on creation of effective technologies against terrorism and extremism in CIS countries.