    Baku hosts International Petroleum Summit

    13.10.2017 [11:59]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    International Petroleum Summit has kicked off in Baku. The event is organized by Argus International Price Agency with the support of SOCAR.

    The two-day summit will discuss topics on "Caspian Oil Products Market", Perspective directions of oil export in the Caspian region ", "Dynamics of oil and oil products markets development in the Caspian region", "Transport and Logistics Infrastructure of the Caspian Region", "Development tendencies of railway transportation in Azerbaijan", "Intercontinental rail corridors - new opportunities in the Caspian region", "Transportation of liquid cargo in the Caspian region by rail" and other issues

