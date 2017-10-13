    • / SOCIETY

    Baku hosts conference on "Islamic Solidarity: Azerbaijan's model"

    13.10.2017 [13:09]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    A conference entitled "Islamic Solidarity: Azerbaijan's model" has kicked off in Baku. The event is organized by State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO).

    Addressing the conference, Deputy Chairman of SCWRO, Gunduz Ismayilov spoke of the preservation and promotion of traditional religious and national values, the important role and impact of Azerbaijan in achieving Islamic solidarity, achievements and the challenges in these areas.

    Heads and officials of SCWRO, Knowledge Foundation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, as well as members of religious communities and non-governmental organizations, youth and community representatives also attend the conference.

