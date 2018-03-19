    • / POLITICS

    Baku hosts conference on the role and responsibilities of media in presidential elections

    19.03.2018 [14:06]

    Baku, March 19, AZERTAC

    A conference on the role and responsibilities of the media in the upcoming presidential elections has kicked off in Baku.

    The event is co-organized by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Central Election Commission (CEC), the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council (NTRC) and Press Council.

    Representatives of the Presidential Administration, Central Election Commission, National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council, Press Council, as well as heads of media outlets, journalists, active social network users, bloggers, and representatives of international organizations are attending the conference.

