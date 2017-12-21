    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum

    21.12.2017 [20:08]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    The fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum on the theme “New generation: boundless responsibility” has kicked off in Baku.

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the forum.

    Addressing the event, Azerbaijan`s minister of youth and sport Azad Rahimov highlighted the country`s youth policy. The minister underlined measures to support youth development, improve healthcare and education opportunities and organize effective leisure activities for them. “President Ilham Aliyev always takes care of young people and pays special attention to their problems,” Rahimov noted. The minister singled out the State Program on “Azerbaijani Youth for 2017-2021” approved by the executive order of the head of state.

    He said that the Ministry of Youth and Sport cooperates with 65 countries in the field of youth and sports. “This year, we, for the first time, organized a lab for preparing talented teenagers in an international format. A large Azerbaijani delegation attended the 19th Youth and Students Festival in Sochi, Russia,” the minister added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Leyla Aliyeva attends festivity for children in need of special care VIDEO
    22.12.2017 [20:44]
    Leyla Aliyeva attends festivity for children in need of special care VIDEO
    Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov
    22.12.2017 [11:10]
    Heydar Aliyev Center hosts solo exhibition of People's Artist Omar Eldarov
    Red Bull Illume photo exhibition launched in the park of Heydar Aliyev Center
    20.12.2017 [13:29]
    Red Bull Illume photo exhibition launched in the park of Heydar Aliyev Center
    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO
    16.12.2017 [12:22]
    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends poetry day in Gabala VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    22.12.2017 [20:44]
    Leyla Aliyeva attends festivity for children in need of special care VIDEO
    14.12.2017 [13:43]
    UK Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
    13.12.2017 [11:57]
    Around 1000 homeless people receive hot meals in San Diego in memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev
    12.12.2017 [21:39]
    BHOS hosts ceremony to commemorate national leader Heydar Aliyev
    Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum