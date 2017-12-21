Baku hosts fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

The fifth Azerbaijan-Russia Youth Forum on the theme “New generation: boundless responsibility” has kicked off in Baku.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the forum.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan`s minister of youth and sport Azad Rahimov highlighted the country`s youth policy. The minister underlined measures to support youth development, improve healthcare and education opportunities and organize effective leisure activities for them. “President Ilham Aliyev always takes care of young people and pays special attention to their problems,” Rahimov noted. The minister singled out the State Program on “Azerbaijani Youth for 2017-2021” approved by the executive order of the head of state.

He said that the Ministry of Youth and Sport cooperates with 65 countries in the field of youth and sports. “This year, we, for the first time, organized a lab for preparing talented teenagers in an international format. A large Azerbaijani delegation attended the 19th Youth and Students Festival in Sochi, Russia,” the minister added.