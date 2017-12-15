Baku hosts first Congress of Young Azerbaijani Scientists

Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

Co-organized by Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth and Sports, the first Congress of Young Azerbaijani Scientists has kicked off in Baku.

Prior to the meeting, the event participants visited the Alley of Honors and laid a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev. They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The congress featured an exhibition on recent achievements of the young Azerbaijani scientists.

Head of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration, academician Ramiz Mehdiyev read out the congratulatory message of President Ilham Aliyev to the congress participants.

In his remarks, ANAS president Akif Alizade hailed the importance of the congress, highlighting the tasks facing the contemporary Azerbaijani science. He also emphasized young scientists' contribution to developing various fields of science and building knowledge economy.