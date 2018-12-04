Baku hosts first ICAO EUR Environment Project Team meeting

Baku, December 4, AZERTAC

Baku hosts the first ICAO EUR Environment Project Team meeting (ICAO EUR ENV PT) on December 4-5.

At this meeting, which is attended by experts from the ICAO accredited countries in Europe and international aviation agencies, important issues on the environmental protection in civil aviation will be discussed.

The ICAO EUR ENV PT was established at a joint meeting of the European Air Navigation Planning Group (EANPG COG) and European Regional Coordination Group (RCOG), held on May 16-18, 2018, at the ICAO office in Paris.

Azerbaijan’s civil aviation expresses the state’s policy, which is based on environmental priorities and supports the economic development, in its daily activities, as well as in cooperation with the ICAO, ECAC, CANSO, IATA and other international organizations. It plays a leading role in addressing the environmental issues at the regional level.

It should be noted that in order to implement ICAO General Assembly Resolution A39-3 – Consolidated statement of continuing ICAO policies and practices related to environmental protection – Global Market-based Measure (MBM) Scheme, the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) with its 44 member states including Azerbaijan supported The Bratislava Declaration in the context of the CORSIA – Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation on September 3, 2016. According to the Declaration, starting from 2020, national airlines will be obliged to report to the state aviation authorities about the amount of carbon emissions from their flights. The state aviation authorities in turn will be obliged to submit annual reports to the ICAO.

According to ICAO General Assembly Resolution A39-2, all member states are recommended to voluntarily prepare Emissions Reduction Action Plan and to renew this State Plan every three years.

ICAO's environmental activities are undertaken through the aviation technical commission and regional working groups consisting of aviation experts.

Activity in this structure plays a direct role in formation and adoption of new SARPs – Standards and Recommended Practices, research of expert-level solutions to implementation of the international requirements on environmental protection, the adoption of relevant decisions and assisting ICAO Member States in this regard.