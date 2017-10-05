Baku hosts meeting of Regional Expert Safety Team International Civil Aviation Organization

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

The 10th meeting of the European Regional Expert Safety Team of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has started in Baku. The meeting is co-organized by the Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Administration, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the Interstate Council on Aviation and Airspace Use and the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC).

The event brings together nearly 65 experts from 15 countries and five international and regional organizations (ICAO, IAC, EASA, IATA, EUROCONTROL), as well as representatives of major aviation manufacturers - Boeing and Airbus, the Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Administration said.

The first days of the conference featured workshops on taxonomy and flight security.

Based on the outcomes of the first days, the group`s works were approved and further steps were planned to implement initiatives in the area of flight security at the regional level.

Representatives of the Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Administration and other organizations made speeches during the meeting.

The ICAO EUR Regional Expert Safety Team (IE‐ REST) was established in 2013 by the initiative of ICAO’s European and North Atlantic Office (EUR/NAT). The main purpose of the group is to support the development and implementation of safety enhancement initiatives (SEIs) and activities in the part of the ICAO EUR Region not covered by the regulatory framework of the EU/ EASA regulatory framework.

Such measures are jointly implemented by the regional and international organizations, regulatory agencies, airlines and aircraft manufacturers.